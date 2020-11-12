EMCO at Kampung Haji Baki to end tomorrow (Nov 13) after SDMC cancels originally planned extension

KUCHING (Nov 12): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is ending the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Kampung Haji Baki tomorrow (Nov 13), effectively cancelling the originally ordered extension which was scheduled to end on Nov 17.

According to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the committee decided to end the EMCO there as all the outstanding sample results from the second screening at the village returned negative results for Covid-19 today.

On Tuesday, Uggah had announced the extension of the EMCO at the village for another week from Nov 11 to Nov 17 while awaiting test results.

The EMCO was implemented from Oct 28 to Nov 10 after five positive Covid-19 cases were detected on Oct 27 following contact tracing. The index case was a local man who works as a private technician at a government hospital here.

“Since we have gotten all the results today and there is no reason to continue the EMCO, now they can leave the Haji Baki area but they are still subject to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuching,” said Uggah at the daily Covid-19 update today.

“SDMC would like to thank all agencies and village heads and community leaders for helping the contract tracing machinery in making the EMCO a success. I would also like to thank the villagers for cooperating with the screenings, and returning for the second screening as well.”

He said that as there were no new positive cases reported, the Baki Cluster remains active with 33 positive cases, including the index case. A total of 3,264 villagers were screened for this cluster.

Meanwhile, the SDMC is proposing to allow tuition centres in green zones in the state to resume operations.

However, the committee is still waiting for a decision from the relevant ministry, said Uggah.

When asked if the committee will allow nurseries and kindergarten to reopen should there be requests in red zones like Kuching, Uggah said that it was still not allowed.

“The situation in Kuching is not stable and looking at the distribution of positive cases which is not concentrated in one area, I worry that it will spread to nurseries and kindergartens,” he said.

Thus, the committee will not entertain requests to reopen nurseries and kindergartens in Kuching, he said.

This question arose from Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah’s announcement to allow reopening of nurseries and kindergartens in red zone upon special request to give relief for frontliners who do not have anyone to look after their young children while they are at work.

She told a press conference this yesterday at the State Legislative Assembly sitting, adding that kindergarten and child care centre operators can forward their request to the SDMC, if there was an urgent demand for them to reopen.