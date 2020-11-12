FAS chief vows to ‘settle all problems before I go’

KUCHING: Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) president Dato Posa Majais will not step down despite calls from two associations and some FAS members last week.

Posa was asked to resign after making a statement earlier that Sarawak may withdraw from the Malaysian League next season due to financial constraints.

“No, l will not step down now. As the FAS president, I have responsibility to make sure all the problems in FAS are settled before I go.

“I only said that Sarawak may withdraw from the M-League and I didn’t say Sarawak will withdraw.

“It is sad that they didn’t understand the word “may”, the FAS head said yesterday.

According to Posa, it is not easy to compete in the M-League which is divided into four competitions namely Super League, Premier League, M3 League and M4 League.

Apart from that, there is also the prestigious Malaysia Cup.

“To take part in the M-League, the team must be financially strong and you need RM1 million to RM2 million to participate in the M4 League alone, what more to say compete in the Super League,” he explained.

Posa said Sarawak and its neighbour Sabah have always being burdened by the high cost of competing in the M-League.

“The cost of flight tickets is very high as we need to travel to Semenanjung Malaysia 12 times to play in away matches whereas the Semenanjung teams need only to fly once to Sabah and Sarawak,” Posa pointed out.

He said it would cost Sarawak between RM40,000 and RM50,000 to play an away match.

The Sabah and Sarawak teams also have to pay for accommodation, food, transport and other expenses and had to travel to Semenanjung one or two days in advance for their away matches.

“In the past, we have appealed to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to increase the annual allocation but they only increased it a bit. It is still hard to cover the high costs.

“Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken the toll on Malaysian football as we are not getting any revenue from sale of tickets because there are no spectators during this Movement Control Order period.

“We will bring up this matter (allocation) again at the next FAM meeting in January next year,” added Posa.

Posa, who took over as FAS president in 2017, said the most important thing now is to settle all the problems in FAS including financial and administrative matters.