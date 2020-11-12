GOF raids net over RM2.2 million in contraband goods

MIRI: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized contraband cigarettes and alcohol worth over RM2.2 million in three separate raids in the city here on Tuesday.

GOF Sarawak commander SAC Mancha Ata in a statement yesterday said the latest seizure brought the value of contraband items confiscated over the past three weeks to more than RM7 million.

“This is another major success for GOF Sarawak. Between January to Nov 10 this year, we have seized a total of RM35,570,709.34 in contraband and arrested 408 people, including 228 illegal immigrants,” he said.

On the raids carried out here Tuesday, Mancha said it involved the seizure of 14,174 cartons of cigarettes, 302 boxes of beer and 422 boxes of liquor.

“The total value of these items was RM2,236,744.80 inclusive of tax,” he said, adding one local man was arrested during the operation.

Police are investigating the case under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 which deals with possession or concealment of uncustomed or prohibited goods.