Govt disburses RM965.5 mln loans under Penjana SME financing – Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): The government, which allocated RM2 billion for the Penjana SME Financing scheme, has approved financing worth RM965.5 million as of Oct 30 with priority given to small and medium enterprises that had not received any bank financing before, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

He said for the second programme, which is for tourism financing, saw 441 SMEs submitting their applications, of which 181 applications with a total of RM35.9 million were approved.

As for the third programme, Tekun Business Recovery Scheme (TBRS), a total of RM79.65 million had been channelled under TBRS to benefit 11,972 micro SMEs, the minister said.

The fourth is Penjana Credit Micro Financing under Bank Simpanan Nasional.

“As of Oct 30, 2020, a total of RM167.4 million had been channelled to benefit 4,674 micro SMEs in the retail and services sector,” he said when presenting the 28th Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) report through his Facebook account today.

All four programmes are placed under the National Economic Recovery Plan’s (Penjana) second objective, which is to propel local businesses.

Commenting on Budget 2021 tabled last Friday, Tengku Zafrul said the budget, with an allocation of RM322.5 billion, symbolised the continuity of the government’s efforts, with three goals: the rakyat’s well-being, business continuity, and economic resilience.

“The Prihatin, Prihatin SME+ Penjana, and Kita Prihatin packages; and now Budget 2021, are proof that the government will not compromise in protecting the people.

“Taking into account of the uncertainty of Covid-19, the government is constantly monitoring and ready to act accordingly, wherever necessary,” he added. – Bernama