High time for the word ‘Sarawakian’ to be ascribed in Sarawak Constitution, says Chong

KUCHING (Nov 12): It is high time for the word ‘Sarawakian’ to be ascribed in the Sarawak Constitution, said Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa).

Stressing that there was not a single word of ‘Sarawakian’ mentioned in the whole Constitution, Chong said ascribing such word will give proper and specific definitions to reflect the true identity of a Sarawakian.

“Then, (it) is high time, we ascribe a definition of a Sarawakian which is accepted to all, and to both sides of the House and to the people of Sarawak.

“Otherwise, the word ‘Sarawakian’ does not even appear in our Constitution,” he said when debating the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to define ‘resident in the state’ to qualify for election into the Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) today.

Chong said he concurred with Baru Bian (PSB-Ba Kelalan) that the place of birth does not accord a person with his or her association or connection with Sarawak.

“Why do we not make it clear in our amendment to this Article to insert Sarawakian instead of a place of birth as a reference to determine the eligibility of a person to be elected to this House,” he asked.

Chong, who did not support the constitutional Bill amendment, also emphasised that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should make it clear in the amendment to avoid and disallow any loophole to the interpretation in the future.

He claimed that it was because of the confusion to the definition or interpretation of the ‘resident of the state’ that the first amendment Bill was deferred and later withdrawn.

“That is the problem that has been created by our drafter of the Constitution. As such, it is time when we are seeking amendment to this Constitution, we ascribed a definition who is a Sarawakian.

“Of course, one of the criteria (to be a Sarawakian) is a place of birth, secondly domicile and thirdly, intention to reside in the state.

“But it is time that the word Sarawakian be defined in this Constitution and if you are serious about fighting for Sarawakian rights, then you define it,” he reiterated.

Chong had in the earlier part of his speech formally proposed that the words “born in the state” in the second part of the amendment to Article 16 of the State Constitution, be replaced with words “is a Sarawakian”.

Chong stressed that he agreed to the amendment but it must be done properly to ensure only a Sarawakian is allowed to be elected to this House and not by way of origin or place of birth.

“Therefore, don’t bulldoze it like that. Let us set up a consultative committee, and let is sit down and discuss it properly to make sure that this amendment once it goes through it will defend the rights of all Sarawakians for generations to come, without leaving some loopholes here and there and then at the end of the day we still have to amend it,” he said.