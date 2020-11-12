Imperative for Sarawak to provide workers with financial resources as economy reels from pandemic, says Wong

KUCHING (Nov 12): Sarawak’s top priority should be on providing financial resources to help workers stay in jobs and find ways to help businesses stay afloat during this Covid-19 pandemic, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (PSB-Bawang Assan).

Debating the Supply (2021) Bill, 2020 today, he said the economic fallout of Covid-19 went beyond unemployment numbers.

“Even those who manage to keep their jobs may suffer under employment and significant pay cuts and income loss. This could lead to a vicious cycle where income loss reduces consumption, and affected business further reduce labour demand.

“The human and social effects of unemployment and under-employment are no less debilitating. Our top priority should be to provide financial resources to help workers stay in their jobs and find ways to help businesses with capabilities to survive and to stay afloat,” he said in the august House.

Wong said one could not be so optimistic as to think that the state’s economy could bounce back in a short while.

He added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected the global economy to contract sharply by more than three per cent.

“At our home front, we also sustained some heavy if not tragic economic losses. The Genting Group, one of the country’s biggest tax payers is going down. Casino tycoon Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay stunned investors last month when the casino operator announced that it would suspend all payments to creditors. Some 3,000 jobs were slashed at Genting Malaysia Berhad and pay cuts instituted.

“Throughout the country, more than half of the manufacturing companies said they are planning to cut costs by retrenching up to some 30 per cent or more of their workers by year end.

“Even Petronas posted a quarterly net loss of RM21 billion for the period ending June 30. Moreover, large state-owned investment companies are plagued with massive debts,” he observed.

Wong further pointed out that Khazanah Holdings had registered a net debt of RM57.6 million while Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) also posted a net loss of RM23.8 billion.

“Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) including Boustead Group also registered heavy debts. Airlines such as AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines are also having big layoffs of jobs,” he said.

To make matters worse, Wong said the six-month loan payment moratorium on all bank loans for individuals and SMEs had expired on Sept 30.

This meant that business owners would have to resume loan payments from last month, unless the moratorium was further extended, he added.

He noted that the state government had implemented Sarawakku Sayang special aid packages (BKSS), four of them, with a total allocation of RM1.74 billion to mitigate the impact brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Is that enough? A mere RM1.74 billion. Look at what Singapore has done to help what they call the ‘Lockdown Generation’ or ‘Covid generation. Singapore has mounted a strong response committing almost S$100 billion or close to 20 per cent of their GDP,” he said.

Wong pointed out that Sarawak should do likewise as it just could not run its economy as usual.

“We cannot take the business of running our economy as usual or else there will be not much businesses left.”

As described by a well-known economist, he said Covid-19 was a mighty storm that had damaged sails and forced ships to go into harbour.

While waiting for the storm to subside, he asserted that Sarawak take the chance to repair and upgrade its ships so that when the fair wind arrived, Sarawakians would sail again and sail further than before.

“This is what the state government should do, mounting a decisive and direct response to mitigate our economy so that it can later on bounce back and recover quickly,” he added.