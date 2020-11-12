Inserting ‘S’wakian’ in amendment Bill is against supreme law, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Nov 12): Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today said the proposal by Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa) to change the wordings in a constitutional amendment bill by inserting “is a Sarawakian” will infringe on the Federal Constitution.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister explained that the Federal Constitution does not distinguish between people from different states and instead refers to them as just “residents”.

“They don’t use Sarawakians, or Melakans or something like that in the Federal Constitution. That’s the reason why we did not use that (Chong’s proposal).

“We deliberated on this matter even before we tabled the bill. We have covered every angle of it,” he told reporters after the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed this morning.

Chong, when debating the bill earlier, proposed that the words “born in the State” in sub section 2 (a)(1) and sub section 2(b) of the bill be substituted with “is a Sarawakian”.

Chong’s proposal for a motion on the matter was rejected by DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar because regular DUN members would need to submit their motions at least 10 days prior to the DUN sitting unless they are state ministers.

Apart from Chong, Baru Bian (PSB-Ba Kelalan) in his debate also objected to the bill, asserting that a person could not be defined solely based on his or her birthplace and the birthplace of one or both of the parents and vice versa.

To that, Abdul Karim pointed out that the term “normally resident” in the revised bill covers that, saying that the courts can decide the matter.

“At the moment it’s either one of the parents which will make you a Sarawakian, because it is not an issue of Bumiputera or non-Bumiputera.

“But when you see the other part ‘normally resident’, meaning they have to be staying here (in Sarawak). But there is case law to decide on this. That means even though it might not be in the interpretation of the constitution to specify what is a resident, case law has it and it will be up to the court to decide.

“So in the future, in the event somebody feels aggrieved on why he feels he is a Sarawakian but not given the opportunity, he can bring it up to court and let the court determine.”

He added: “Sometimes we cannot be very rigid. That is the reason why when they (opposition) proposed to change to ‘Sarawakians’, we would have to come up with another definition who is a Sarawakian, then there will be no end to this.”

The bill had sought to define ‘resident of the state’ and lower the qualifying age to be elected as members of the State Legislative Assembly.