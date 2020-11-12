Karim shocked and ashamed by Tiong’s ‘D-G takut mati’ remark

KUCHING (Nov 12): Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has advised Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing to be mindful of his words when speaking in Parliament after the later drew flak for his “D-G takut mati (D-G scared of dying)” remark.

He said he watched the Progressive Democratic Party president’s controversial Supply Bill 2021 debate in Parliament yesterday, and was “shocked and ashamed” as the latter is a fellow Sarawakian.

“Don’t simply say things like ‘takut mati’ (afraid of death). It is really sickening to me. He might be a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader but I don’t agree with what he said.

“Politics is politics, but you must be courteous when in Parliament. You might be our leader also but please know how to use your words properly,” the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu vice president told reporters at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

Tiong yesterday slammed the Health Director-General Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah in Parliament, alleging that he had failed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak especially in Sabah.

“Like in KK, Sabah, the Covid-19 pandemic is so bad, why didn’t he go to visit all the hospitals? Go see the temporary hospital, discuss and give support to the frontliners,” Tiong said.

“Don’t just send doctors to go there, nurses to go there. Oh, they are not afraid to die, but the DG is afraid to die. The deputy DG also did not go.

Tiong later clarified that he was merely conveying the frustration of frontliners, and he had no malicious intent. He stood by his remarks.

Abdul Karim said rather than expressing anger and frustration at those working on the frontlines in the war against Covid-19, Tiong should acknowledge their hard work.

The same credit should also be given to Dr Noor Hisham, he said, pointing out that every day Dr Noor Hisham have been working hard to do reports on Covid-19 and other health developments in the country.

“Generals don’t go to the frontlines with the soldiers to fight. They work behind the scenes. What the MP (Tiong) was doing, personally, I feel should not have been done. He should understand, don’t hit out at civil servants that way especially when they are doing so much.

“You don’t expect the D-G to be everywhere in the country all the time. He went to Sabah in September before the Sabah state election,” said Abdul Karim.

Pointing out that Dr Noor Hisham is one of the most beloved personalities in the country, and was also acknowledged internationally in the medical field, he said Tiong should have been more conscious of his remarks.

He challenged Tiong to spend a day at the frontlines with the medical workers wearing the full personal protective equipment (PPE) suit if he thinks he could do better.

“If that MP thinks he knows best, come down (to the ground) then. Be a frontliner and feel how it is like to wear the PPE suit for a whole day,” said Abdul Karim.