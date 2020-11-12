Len Talif: Trees under planted forest initiative grow over 20 times faster

THE growth of trees under the planted forest initiative is over 20 times faster compared with those in natural forests, said Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh.

“Since the 1990s, we are fully aware of our reliance on raw materials from the natural forest and it is a fact that the supply of materials from the natural forest would not be sustainable in the long run for the state’s manufacturing sector,” he told a press conference on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting yesterday.

In view of this, he said the state government had since issued a total of 45 Licence for Planted Forest (LPF) for tree-planting initiatives, participated by the relevant industry players, adding that at one point about three million hectares in the state were planted with fast-growing tree species.

“The areas planted for the forest plantation exercise has now come down to about two million hectares, as some of it was designated for certification purpose.

“In fact, the state government had initially planned for only one million hectares to be a part of the forest plantation sustainability campaign,” he said.

With the targeted one million hectares planted, Len Talif said forest plantation could produce sufficient wood and related raw materials for the state’s multiple economic sectors.

“Areas planted beyond the original one million hectares could be converted to forest or natural reserves,” he pointed out.

On a separate matter, the assistant minister reaffirmed that Native Customary Rights (NCR) land will not be covered for areas under the LPF tree-planting initiative, saying residents with legitimate claims on NCR land within LPF areas can apply to the Land and Survey Department for perimeter survey to be conducted.

“Physically, the NCR land might be located within the areas under the LPF but licence holders do not have the right to develop the NCR land once it has been designated as so by the relevant authorities,” he said.