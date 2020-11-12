Lo proposes improvement to ease traffic flow between Kota Sentosa, KIA

KUCHING: The road system and traffic flow from Kota Sentosa central business district (CBD) to Kuching International Airport (KIA) needs to be improved and upgraded to increase the capacity of the roads and intersections, said Lo Khere Chiang (GPS-Batu Kitang).

He said one of the main factors that affected the flow of traffic was lack of direct access from Kota Sentosa CBD to KIA.

“Presently, traffic has to pass through the two traffic signalised junctions at Kuching Sentral and Batu 6, hence creating unnecessary and unsafe turning manoeuvres and increasing travel distance before heading towards KIA direction.

“This has in turn imposed heavy traffic loading along the section of road fronting Kuching Sentral and has created a heavily congested situation,” he said when debating the 2021 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here yesterday.

In view of this, he requested for the implementation of a ‘rakyat-centric’ project with immediate effect to tackle the growing traffic demands, alleviate traffic congestion and improve the level of service for this road.

On a related issue, Lo also requested the state government for the construction of the proposed Jalan Datuk Amar Stephen Yong with Jalan Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping t-junction to Jalan Batu Kitang with Datuk Amar Stephen Yong t-junction.

“I would like to humbly request for this stretch of road to be constructed soon as the road is heavily congested on a daily basis and this makes it an extremely accident prone area.

“The urgency is real because the safety of our road users on this stretch of road is at stake,” he said.