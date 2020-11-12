Malaysia’s new daily Covid-19 infections back up to 919 cases, with one more death reported

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — One more Covid-19 related death was recorded today, the 303rd fatality in the country, with 919 new infections detected nationwide, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Today’s numbers of new infections represent a spike in cases after three consecutive days of descending numbers were observed this week.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 43,719 cases, with 11,419 of those currently active.

Of the new infections, three are imported, from travellers returning from Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that 996 more patients were cured and were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 32,069, or 73.2 per cent from the total number of infections.

He also reported one more cluster that was detected in Sabah, while three more clusters involving Kedah, Sabah and Penang were declared to have ended. — MalayMail