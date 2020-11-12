Man armed with kerambit arrested in Bau for allegedly slashing own brother

KUCHING (Nov 12): A 28-year-old man armed with a kerambit was arrested by the police after he allegedly slashed his own brother at Kampung Lidah Tanah, Bau around 8pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said prior to his arrest, the suspect had also allegedly threatened the villagers with the weapon in front of his house.

“The brother who reacted to the commotion, tried to calm his brother down, was instead slashed with the kerambit on his left wrist,” said Poge in a statement today.

The brother also told the police that the suspect had allegedly tried to stab him with the weapon.

“Fearing for his safety and their family members, the brother called up the police for assistance,” he added.

The suspect will be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence for up to three years, a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The suspect will also be investigated under Section 7(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

If found guilty, the suspect is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five years and not more than ten years.