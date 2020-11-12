Marine police seize illicit cigarettes, alcohol worth over RM121,000 in Mukah

BINTULU (Nov 12): Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 Bintulu seized illicit cigarettes and alcohol of various brands estimated to be worth RM121,836.80 in an operation in Mukah yesterday.

Its commanding officer ASP Ezuandi Bahadin said a 22-year-old man, from Kampung Petanak Mukah was also detained during the 3.30pm operation to assist in the investigation.

He said the suspect was detained following a discovery of the items in his vehicle which was parked at the back of a business premises at Boulevard Setiaraja, Mukah.

According to Ezuandi, the vehicle owner failed to produce and documents related to the goods.

He said the suspect and the goods were brought back to Mukah police station and the case would be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.