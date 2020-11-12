Meradong rep wants Sarawak to reclaim health, education autonomy

SARAWAK must claim back its health and education autonomy as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to avoid qualified Sarawakian medical officers being sidelined to serve the state, said Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing (GPS-Meradong).

He said many qualified Sarawakian medical officers on contract are still waiting for permanent posts although the Ministry of Health had created many permanent posts in Sarawak hospitals this year.

“In May, the Ministry of Health created 100 permanent posts in Sarawak hospitals. Reliable sources told us that only about 10 per cent of the permanent posts were given to the Sarawakian medical officers.

“The Ministry of Health has neither replied nor denied this public disclosure,” he said when debating the 2021 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting yesterday.

He acknowledged that the ministry created another 150 permanent posts for Sarawak hospitals in September and 66 representing 44 per cent of the posts were allocated to Sarawakians medical officers.

However, he said that this was not good enough as there are many contractual qualified medical officers still waiting to be given permanent posts.

“From reliable sources, there are still 200 permanent posts available in Sarawak hospitals. Many Sarawakians told us that at least 90 per cent of the permanent posts in Sarawak hospitals should be reserved for Sarawakian medical officers on contract.

“Many medical officers from Peninsular Malaysia will go back after completing their compulsory services at Sarawak hospitals because Sarawak is not their home.

“Only Sarawakian medical officers will stay permanently at Sarawak hospitals because this is there home,” he stressed.

He also touched on an incident on August 3, where Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg wrote to the Ministry of Health to express his full support for four Sarawakian medical officers to be given permanent posts.

“Very regrettably, up till now, only two working at Sibu Hospital were given permanent posts in October 2020. The other two who are Public Service Department of Malaysia (JPA) holders graduated from United Kingdom have still not being offered permanent posts.

“Instead, they were offered six months contract only. They have passed the postgraduate qualification and need to work in hospitals so that they can gain sufficient clinical experience to eventually qualify as medical specialists,” he said.

He said such incidents faced by Sarawakian medical officers showed that the state must claim back its autonomy on health and education.

As such, he said the suggestion made by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian on the Sarawak Medical Council (SMC) was “a good beginning to claim back our health autonomy.”

“SMC shall be responsible for the regulation of the medical profession and work closely with the Sarawak government on the hiring of Sarawakian medical officers,” he said.

He also proposed several suggestions to be taken into consideration for the council.

He said top priority must be given to Sarawakian medical officers for the confirmation of permanent posts at hospitals in Sarawak and that the Ministry of Health must be transparent regarding the terms and conditions of granting of permanent posts to medical officers on contract.

He also said the Ministry of Health must formulate a long-term policy to control and regulate the population of doctors in Malaysia.

“One of the solutions is to reduce the number of local medical schools through mergers.

“Currently, Malaysia with a population of 33 million has 34 medical schools whilst UK which has a population of 68 million only has 33 medical schools,” he said.