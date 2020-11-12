MetMalaysia issues severe tropical storm advisory

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an advisory on a severe tropical storm which is located approximately 976 kilometres (km) northeast of Kudat, Sabah.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the storm is currently 231 km southwest of Luzon, the Philippines as of 8 am today, and was moving west at a speed of 28 km/h.

“The maximum wind speed can reach 102 km/h,” the statement read, adding that this condition may cause strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea. – Bernama