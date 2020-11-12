Ministers or deputies required to attend Budget 2021 debate

KUALA LUMPUR: The absence of ministers and deputy ministers at the Dewan Rakyat was brought up again during the 2021 Budget debate yesterday, culminating with Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s request that either one should be in attendance as MPs debate the Supply Bill 2021.

Azalina, while making the request at the end of the sitting yesterday, said that a minister or his deputy should be in attendance during the debate to listen to issues relating to their ministries brought up by the MPs.

“I would like to ask ministers or their deputies, please be here when the MPs are debating because these issues are very important as they relate to the budget.

“I know everyone is busy, we are also busy…so I would like to repeat the order from the Speaker, (and) I would like to ask, I don’t want to repeat it, please inform our friends, ministers or deputy ministers, at least one of them is needed because they need to hear the issues.

“…I can see a lot of ministers are not here, I understand everyone is busy but this is about the budget, it’s such an important issue,” she said.

RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) had previously brought the matter up twice during yesterday’s debate, after Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) and Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis @ Fakharudy (Warisan-Kota Belud) spoke.

When he brought the matter up for the first time, Rayer sought an explanation of whether the finance minister or his two deputies were in attendance for yesterday’s debate to listen and also to comment on the issues raised.

“This is my question, the numbers…the other day the Speaker has reduced it to 80 people, sometimes there isn’t enough numbers, but at least the Finance Minister (Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz), Deputy Ministers (Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri, Deputy Finance Minister II Mohd Shahar Abdullah) should be in attendance,” he said.

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) then interjected and replied, “He (the Finance Minister or his deputies) is here, we know that with the Covid-19 situation we cannot be exposed more than 15 to 20 minutes (between individuals)…he went out for a while, he will return, there is no problem.”

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, who presided over the sitting then, said, “There is nothing in the rules that stating they (the ministers and deputies) must be in attendance. If they are monitoring the telecast of live streaming then they will reply during the winding-up session,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will resume today. — Bernama