‘MOHR committed to strengthening labour market’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources is committed to strengthening the country’s human capital and the current labour market with an allocation of RM4.134 billion channelled to agencies under the ministry involving social protection programmes, skills training and recruitment incentives.

Its minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said RM1.5 billion from the allocation would be given to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for the implementation of the Wage Subsidy Programme (WSP) 2.0.

“This incentive encourages companies to hire local workers. The 200-employee limit has been increased to 500 for larger companies under the tourism and retail sectors.

“The government has managed to reduce the unemployment rate through the wage subsidy, whereby Socso has helped almost 2.7 million workers from losing their jobs and saved 300,000 companies from bankruptcy,” he said during a special press conference with regard to Budget 2021 here yesterday.

Saravanan said the funds allocated would be used to address unemployment, create more jobs, add enhancing the workforce through upskilling, reskilling, and cross skilling.

He said that the country’s unemployment rate stood at 5.3 per cent in May, however, it dropped to 4.6 per cent by September following the implementation of initiatives such as the WSP and Penjana Kerjaya, another hiring incentive programme. — Bernama