No more food aid programme for Murum Resettlement Scheme

KUCHING: The food aid programme for Murum Resettlement Scheme since 2014 cannot be continued this year as there is no financial allocation provided by the state government.

Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis said allocation received through Sarawak Welfare Department ran until 2019 only.

“There is no additional allocation provided (for this programme),” he said in reply to Chukpai Ugon (GPS-Murum) yesterday.

To a supplementary question, Harden said the total allocation provided by the state government for the food aid programme from 2014 to 2019 was RM20,332,800.

He said the amount was RM3,600,600 in 2014, RM3,600,600 (2015), RM3,600,600 (2016), RM3,177,000 (2017), RM3,177,000 (2018), and RM 3,177,000 in 2019.