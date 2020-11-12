PBB leader calls out Baru for using S’wak Report founder as example to define ‘resident in the state’

KUCHING (Nov 12): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian should not have cited Sarawak Report founder Clare Rewcastle Brown as an example when debating on the definition of ‘resident in the state’, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member Dato Ahmad Ibrahim.

He said Brown or any other person in a similar situation and/or category does not qualify to be defined as a ‘resident in the state.’

“Obviously, he (Baru) did not fully understand or purposely distorted the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which was tabled by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today,” he said in a statement.

Baru, when debating the Bill, had cited Brown, a controversial investigative journalist, to stress his point on a possible ambiguity in the definition of ‘resident in the state.’

“She (Brown) is and always (will be) a British Citizen. When she carries a British passport, her loyalty to Sarawak is in question,” said Ahmad, who is also PBB Batu Kawah branch chairman.

Ahmad stressed that Malaysia does not recognise dual citizenship and therefore it is against the law for any Malaysian to have a dual citizenship even if they have it unknowingly.

Brown is the founder of Sarawak Report and Radio Free Sarawak which are particularly critical of the state government.

The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020, tabled by Abdul Karim in DUN on Tuesday, had sought to define ‘resident in the state’ and to lower the age to qualify for election to the DUN.

After the Bill was tabled and debated, DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar ruled that the Bill be deferred as there were ‘anomalies’ in its reference to the Immigration Act 1959 that needed to be clarified.

This was because the amendment had sought to align the definition of ‘resident of the state’ in Article 16 of the Sarawak Constitution with Section 71 of the Immigration Act, which further refers to Section 66 of the same act, that states that a person shall be treated as a resident of an East Malaysian state if he has within the preceding two years been a permanent resident.

However today, the Bill complete with the necessary corrections done, was passed by the DUN.