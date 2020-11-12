Plenty of food supply, other basic needs during ongoing CMCO – KPDNHEP S’wak director

KUCHING (Nov 12): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak has given assurance that the state has plenty of food supply and other basic needs during the ongoing Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Its director Datuk Stanley Tan said they have also taken pro-active measures to ensure that the distribution and supply of food are able to reach consumers in every part of the state.

“We are also monitoring and inspecting the local market by deploying 178 enforcement officers and 102 officers who are tasked to carry out price checks on a daily basis,” said Tan in a press statement today.

He also pointed out that the ministry has no record of any panic buying among consumers in the state.

Between Jan 1 and Nov 11, Tan said KPDNHEP Sarawak has carried out their inspections at a total of 56,404 premises business premises in the state.

It also recorded a total of 901 cases with a seizure value of more than RM2.8 million and issued compounds totalling to RM 237,000.

Meanwhile, Tan earlier today led a walkabout at Mydin Supermarket in Petra Jaya to monitor the implementation of the Deepavali 2020 maximum price scheme (SHMMP).

The scheme which runs from Nov 9 to 17 is to control the rising prices of essential goods ahead of the festival tomorrow (Nov 13).

“This walkabout is also a reminder for business premises and consumers that the government is concern on the rising cost of living,” he said.

He also warned traders not to increase the prices of controlled goods and that action could be taken against them under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“Traders are also reminded to use a pink price tag for items that has been listed as controlled items,” said Tan.

During the implementation of the the Deepavali 2020 SHMMP, a total of 20 items have been listed as controlled items namely live chickens; standard chicken; super chicken; local goat with bones; imported mutton and lamb with bones; grade A chicken eggs; grade B chicken eggs; grade C chicken eggs; tomatoes; imported round cabbage; ladies’ fingers; cucumber; long beans; dried chilli; coconuts; grated coconut; small red onions (India); imported large red onions; imported potatoes (China) and dhal (Australia).