Rayong calls for fair distribution of devt fund

KUCHING: The development fund allocated in the 2021 State Budget must be allocated fairly to all parts of Sarawak especially those in the rural and interior areas in the state, said Dr Johnical Rayong (PSB-Engkilili).

While he welcomed the proposed RM9.83 billion State Budget, he said the emphasis should be on developing the rural parts of Sarawak which are still lagging in terms of basic infrastructure such as roads, treated water and 24-hour electricity.

“They are also still having problems such as dilapidated schools, health clinics with poor facilities, and village houses or longhouses which are in poor condition and other issues.

“That is why I hope the funds in the Budget will be allocated fairly. There are many people who have waited for so many years to taste the fruits of development. Unfortunately some of them have already passed on and did not get the opportunity,” he said when debating the Supply Bill (2021) yesterday at the State Legislative Assembly.

As Sarawak soon enters the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) from 2021 to 2025, Rayong said it is time for Sarawak to continue progressing according to plan and for the development to reach all strata of society.

“I was touched by the Budget speech by the Right Honourable Chief Minister who called on Sarawakians to unite as one Sarawak Race irrespective of religious and political background so that the state will be more progressive and prosperous.

“Unfortunately, there are certain groups of people who are not heeding this call due to their own political agenda,” he said.

On another matter, Rayong also called on the government to immediately improve internet access in rural areas because it is very much needed for online learning during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

With schools closed due to increased number of Covid-19 cases nationwide, he said many rural school children are deprived of attending online classes and this will badly affect their academic progress.

“It is unfortunate that many areas in the interior and upriver do not have internet coverage.

“Even if the internet service is available, the parents do not even have smartphones and they could not even afford to pay for internet data due to lack of income,” he added.