RM6.05 bln for 101 Sabah rural road projects under 11MP

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 12): A total of 101 Rural Road projects in Sabah have been approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) involving a total cost of RM6.05 billion, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said this year alone, RM271.24 million has been set aside for the projects with the latest amount spent totalling RM172.48 million.

“Of the 101 projects, 18 are still in the planning stage, 22 are in the stage of appointing consultant and designing, seven are in the procurement stage, 26 are under construction, and 28 have been fully completed.”

He said this in his written reply to Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar) who wanted to know the amount of allocation, the status of the projects and the percentage allotted to the road, electricity and water projects in Sabah.

On rural road network (JPD) project in Sabah, he said the ministry had received an additional RM69.644 million to implement 278 of such projects, which includes RM25 million received under the Economic Stimulus Package, he said.

“For the JPD projects, RM26.23 had been spent as of Oct 30 with 54 projects in the procurement stage, 69 are under construction and 155 have been completed,” he said.

On Sabah Rural Water Supply (BALB) project, Abdul Latiff said 63 projects have been and will be implemented under the 11MP at a total cost of RM2.04 billion.

This year alone, RM212,208,000 had been set aside for the BALB project with RM171,765,803 spent so far, he said.

“Of the 63 projects, 21 are under construction, 38 in the designing stage and four had been completed,” he added. – Bernama