Saidol, Rentap lauds Padungan rep for his stance on amendment Bill

ASSISTANT Minister of Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit Abdullah Saidol commended independent Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei for his bold stand in explaining the proposed amendments to the Article 16 of the Sarawak Constitution.

He said that Wong during his debate at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday exposed how Chong Chieng Jen (DAP – Kota Sentosa) and Violet Yong (DAP – Pending) had tried to confused the public by giving the wrong perceptions and facts regarding the proposed amendment.

He also said that Wong who is now an independent assemblyman, had explained the matter with the right and clear facts.

Wong was former party colleagues with Chong and Yong. He quit from Democratic Action Party (DAP) on July 26, citing disillusionment with the party’s direction and management.

“It was a truly a brave and sincere explanation by a responsible YB who is also a learned lawyer for his frank disclosure of the truth, contrary to the perception portrayed by DAP,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Gerald Rentap Jabu (GPS – Layar) when debating the 2021 State Budget also commended Wong for his explanation of the amendment Bill.

“Kudos YB Padungan,” said the GPS Youth Chief.