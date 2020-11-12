SAR launched for Indonesian reported missing at oil palm plantation

KUCHING: A search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched yesterday for an Indonesian man who went missing while fishing at an oil palm plantation in Batang Ai.

The victim, identified only as Suhadi, was reported missing by friends on Nov 10 after last being seen fishing at a small stream located within the plantation, said the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement.

“A police report was lodged by the victim’s friends at the Lubok Antu District Police Headquarters.

“The SAR operation is currently focused on a 1km-radius from where the victim was last seen,” said the statement.

Apart from Bomba, police and Civil Defence Force personnel are also involved in the search, along with 25 workers from the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra).