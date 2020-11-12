Sarawak becomes first state in Malaysia to ensure exclusivity of state assembly to local citizens, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Nov 12): Sarawak has become the first state in Malaysia to ensure the exclusivity of its State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to local citizens, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

With the passing of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2020 to define ‘resident in the state’ to qualify for election into DUN today, Dr Sim said the Bill’s main purpose was to tighten the requirement for the membership of the august House and exclusive only to Sarawakians..

“This amendment Bill is so important because in order to be a resident of Sarawak, you must be a Malaysian citizen and born in Sarawak – so the main purpose of this Bill is to tighten (the law) so that Sarawak DUN will be forever (be) in the hands of the people of Sarawak, not to loosen as what other people had projected.

“If you notice that in Malaysia, Sarawak is the only state at the moment to have a law like this. You cannot be moving in from Penang, Melaka or Johor – that is from the Peninsular Malaysia, and Sarawak will never allow that to happen.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) realised that there is an anomaly (in the Bill) on Tuesday, so instead of bulldozing the Bill, we clarified it to make it less ambiguous once and for all. That is why today is a great day for the people of Sarawak,” he said when speaking at a press conference here today.

Commenting on the opposition having opposed the Bill – asking for the term ‘Sarawakian’ to be defined, Dr Sim deemed it as their attempt to “twist and turn” the facts.

He added that the opposition should not oppose the Bill for the sake of opposing, as he pointed out that the Bill was done for the people of Sarawak.

“Two days ago, they said to insert ‘Sarawak’, today they said ‘no, you must define Sarawakian’ – so that is called ‘pusing-pusing’ (twist and turn).

“At the moment, the Federal Constitution also does not define who is a Malaysian and the definition of Malaysian. I think this is very clearly that they want to twist and turn around,” he added.

The Bill was previously deferred by Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar after it was initially tabled and debated on Tuesday, saying that there were anomalies that had to be clarified.

A fresh constitutional amendment Bill was tabled today with tweaks to the second part which was to define ‘resident in the state’ to qualify for election into the DUN.

The Bill was passed later after receiving a majority of support from the members of the august House during the DUN sitting today, with only nine opposition members objected to the Bill.