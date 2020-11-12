SC wants public feedback on proposed amendments to unit trust fund guidelines

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is seeking feedback from the public on its proposed amendments to the Guidelines on Unit Trust Funds.

In a statement yesterday, it said the two-month consultation process is part of the SC’s ongoing efforts to enhance market competitiveness and ensure the continuous development of the Malaysian unit trust industry.

The commission has outlined 30 proposals as part of the consultation paper, ranging from liberalising the types of investments a fund could consider, to amendments on strengthening risk management processes of fund management companies.

“The SC is considering enhancements to operational requirements, including dealing in and valuation of a fund,” it said.

It said these proposed new enhancements will facilitate greater competitiveness in the industry and provide investors access to a wider range of products, while maintaining adequate investor protection.

Additionally, the SC said, to ensure consistency in policy with unit trust funds, it is also considering making some of the proposals applicable to exchange-traded funds (ETF) and private retirement schemes (PRS).

“The consultation paper is available on the SC’s website. Interested parties are invited to submit their feedback via www.sc.com.my/survey-cp01-2020 by Jan 10, 2021. For further information, the public can also email to [email protected],” it added.

Unit trust funds are the largest component of the Malaysian collective investment scheme industry.

As at Sept 30, there were 39 locally-incorporated management companies approved to offer 693 unit trust funds with a total net asset value (NAV) of RM490.3 billion. — Bernama