Soon Koh hits out at S’wak govt for ‘erratic, flip flop’ policies affecting private sector

KUCHING (Nov 12): Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has taken the Gabungan Parti Sarawak government to task for allegedly creating obstacles with erratic and flip flop policies affecting the private sector, particularly in the mining and timber industries.

He said a silica sand company with 50 years of history had to close down operations because “the Sarawak Government banned export of silica sand abruptly, which were for overseas markets for the manufacturing of specific products, and which there is no domestic market in Sarawak.”

“Later through appeal, the state government agreed to allow export of committed order from the piled up stock, but imposed a 1,000 per cent increase, from 5 per cent to 50 per cent royalty,” he said in a statement after debating the 2021 State Budget in the State Legislative Assembly.

Quarry operators, he said, also found it difficult to continue due to conditions imposed on renewal of licences.

Touching on the timber industry, Wong said it had suffered a downturn in the last three years with companies forced to close down.

“While the Forestry Department continues to formulate and impose new measures, new regulations, (but) the state government does not work closely with stakeholders in the timber industries,” he said.

Wong said this could lead to the loss of confidence of a hard-earned overseas market due to uncertainties in forest management and flip flop policies.

“The state revenue from palm oil has now overtaken timber by almost RM180 million,” he revealed.

Wong said it was imperative that the state protects and implements business friendly incentives and policies to support and bolster the industry which is the rice bowl for many Sarawakians.

“For one the ban on foreign workers is having a serious effect on production and slowing down field operations such as manufacturing and upkeep which in turn will affect state revenue.

“Rather than ban foreign workers, the government should implement stringent quarantine procedures to better facilitate their employment in our local plantations,” he said.

Wong opined that the oil palm industry was also vulnerable to the Sarawak sales tax set at 25 per cent when the crude palm oil price was between RM1,000 to RM1,500 per tonne and at 5 per cent when the crude palm oil price is above RM1,500 per tonne.

He proposed that the sales tax in Sarawak for crude palm oil should be reviewed to have its threshold raised to RM2,000 to RM2,200 per tonne before paying five per cent SST to the state government.

Wong also said he was concerned that the state might get bogged down by the quagmire of over ambitious but low priority projects which did not bring significant economic returns.

He cautioned the government on digital technologies implemented aimed to prepare Sarawak towards a high income state by 2030 as such innovation is untested commercially and the results remain conclusive.

Wong said Sarawak lacked a good foundation to build a digital economy when currently the ICT infrastructure is undeveloped and unable to provide basic reliable internet access particularly in rural areas.

“The chief minister talked about achieving a high income economy by 2030. All that is new is good, but these innovations are untested commercially and the results remain inconclusive.

“The implementation of hydrogen initiatives needs careful study, particularly the hazards associated with hydrogen power,” Wong said.