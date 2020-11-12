Soon Koh rejects constitutional amendment Bill, citing infringement of Sarawak’s rights as rationale

KUCHING: An opposition member has objected to the subparagraph 2(b) of the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2020, citing an infringement of Sarawak’s rights as the rationale.

Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (PSB- Bawang Assan) said today that the proposed amendment had infringed the rights of Sarawakians and therefore, he could not bring himself to support the Bill.

“Under subparagraph 2(b) (of the amendment Bill), a person is eligible to be an ADUN (member of the State Legislative Assembly), even though he is not born in Sarawak, provided that he resides in Sarawak, and that one of his parents was born in Sarawak.

“If this is a case, a Sabahan who normally resides in Sarawak and has one Sarawakian parent is eligible to become an ADUN in Sarawak, and even become the chief minister of Sarawak. Is that what we want?” he said when debating the Bill.

Wong said he concurred with Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa) who, before his debate, had proposed that the Bill be further amended to better protect the rights of Sarawakians.

“I don’t think I need to go into details (of what Chong has proposed). He has proposed that the Bill be amended in such a way to protect Sarawak’s rights.

“I think we all agree that only Sarawakians are eligible to become a member of DUN,” added Wong.