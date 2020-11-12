Soppoa: S’wak palm oil industry faces acute shortage of workers

KUCHING: The palm oil industry in Sarawak is in dire need of workers to survive, especially harvesters and loaders, and to continue harvesting operations, said the Sarawak Oil Palm Plantation Owners Association (Soppoa) in an urgent plea to the federal and state governments to look into the issue.

It said the shortage situation, especially for harvesters and loaders, was really critical, and only the government could assist the industry in this time of need.

“Sarawak is the most hard-hit in terms of shortage of workers in the industry. The issue is further compounded by the current Covid pandemic situation of no entry for new foreign workers.

“Before the Movement Control Order (MCO), Sarawak authorities only allowed hiring of Indonesian workers for the industry. In the peninsula and Sabah, other nationalities are allowed to be employed in the plantation sector,” Soppoa further said.

It added the industry had through the media/posters encouraged locals to join in the plantation workforce but they were only keen in related services like becoming drivers, junior managers, staff and technicians in the estates and not as harvesters or loaders.

“It will be very difficult for the industry to progress with the shortage persisting in the long term especially when the industry here is expanding with more areas in maturing phase and additional areas continue to be developed by smallholders,” he said.

Soppoa further explained that in view of the Covid-19 situation, the industry is willing to work with the government to ensure that new recruits will be first tested for Covid-19 before being allowed into the state and for employers to pay for quarantine stay and Covid-19 tests upon entry, including strictly following the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The palm oil industry, it said, has continued to operate as efficiently as possible during the pandemic and has adhered to the strict guidelines and SOPs imposed for workers in estates and mills to ensure that the workers are safe, including self-lockdown in their respective workplaces.

“With the situation now getting so critical and near ‘breaking point’, the palm oil industry is pleading for the government to quickly provide the necessary assistance to overcome the worker shortage in Sarawak as the peak crop season has arrived to prevent further crop losses.

“Any delay in decision will only further jeopardise the survival of this industry and the livelihood of thousands of farmers and families who depend on this industry for their daily living,” Soppoa added.