Speaker expunges Yong’s speech from Hansard

SARAWAK Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar yesterday expunged Pending assemblyman Violet Yong’s debate on the 2021 Sarawak Budget from the Hansard.

Asfia said her speech was “full of racial undertones and overtones”.

“This contravenes Standing Order 10. You are talking in terms of race.

“I ask you to move to the next point and I hereby direct the (DUN) secretary to expunge your speech from the Hansard.

“You have gone on and on and on about races. You are entirely talking about races,” he said during the sitting yesterday.

In her debate speech earlier, Yong raised an issue that there has been some racial imbalance within the state civil service.

In her press conference later, Yong said she was quite shocked and disappointed over the reaction of the Speaker for stopping her speech half way.

However, she maintained that the state government should address the racial imbalance issue within the state civil service.

“So when I brought up this issue I was not trying to create racial tone or what. I just wish that the state government can come up with a policy to ensure racial balance in our civil service.

“If our federal government can come up with a National Economic Plan to help the Malays to get into the private sector, why can’t our state government come up with a similar policy to help our Dayak and Chinese friends to get into state civil service?” said Yong.