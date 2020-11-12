Third parties claiming property seized from Najib, 17 others, can appear in court on Dec 14

KUALA LUMPUR: Interested third parties seeking claim to the property, comprising hundreds of handbags of various brands, cash, watches and 27 cars, that were seized from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and 16 others, can make their appearance at the High Court on Dec 14 during the case management.

Deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin, when contacted by Bernama, said the matter had earlier been fixed for yesterday before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, but it had to be postponed to a new date due to the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“The prosecution was informed by the court on the new case management date yesterday (Tuesday),” she said, adding that the notice on the gazette for the third party appearance was issued again by the court.

The gazetting of the third party notice is to enable interested parties to appear before the court to provide reasons on why the assets should not be forfeited by the government. In the notice of motion, the respondents named by the prosecution are Najib, Rosmah, their three children —Nor Ashman Razak Mohd Najib, Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib and Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz (Najib’s step-son) — Mohd Kyizzad Mesran; Senijauhar Sdn Bhd; Aiman Ruslan; Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta; Yayasan Mustika Kasih; Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Goh Gaik Ewe (Low Taek Jho’s mother), Roger Ng Chong Hwa (former Goldman Sachs officer) and wife, Lim Hwee Bin; Kee Kok Thiam; Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun.

Among the valuables were 52 branded handbags, 10 watches and cash in different denominations – RM537,000, Pound Sterling 2,700, Rupee Sri Lanka 2,870,000, old notes Ringgit Malaysia RM187,750, Pound Sterling 320,500, Rupiah 13,177,00 US$100, Hryvnies (Ukraine) 376, Euro 20, France 50, South African 10 Rand, Singapore Dollar 40, Riyal 531, Philippines Peso 740 and new notes Ringgit Malaysia 21,150 which were seized on May 17, 2018.

Also seized on the same day were four branded watches, 171 branded handbags and 27 pairs of expensive shoes, while 40 luxury handbags were confiscated on June 11, 2018.

Meanwhile, 27 Nissan Urvan vehicles were seized on Aug 2, 2018, and also a piece of land in Tanjung Bungah, Penang. — Bernama