15,893 illegal logs, 50 machinery seized as of Oct 15, says Awang Tengah

KUCHING (Nov 13): A total of 15,893 metres of illegal logs with royalty value of over RM1.03 million were seized as at Oct 15 this year, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan today.

The Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources said 50 machineries such as trucks and excavators were also confiscated along with the illegal logs.

“As at Oct 15, 2020, a total of 64 investigation papers have been opened, among which, two cases were compounded, one case was closed and one is still under court proceeding while the remaining ones are being processed at various stages,” he said in his winding up speech.

Awang Tengah said the state government had on June 15 last year signed an agreement with Shell Malaysia Limited to tap into the potentials of carbon trading.

Through such collaboration, he said a total of 0.56 million hectares of forest areas had been identified as the pioneer sites and these included Marudi, Baram, Bakun, Baleh and Sabal.

“It is estimated that 3.93 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent can be stored in the mentioned areas with a total value between RM47.2 million and RM157.3 million a year,” he added.

Awang Tengah said the state’s total timber export value registed a 20 per cent drop to RM2.8 billion from January to September this year.

He said the total timber export value was RM3.5 billion over the same period last year.

“During the same period, the value of the export of major timber products dropped 17 per cent to RM1.5 billion compared to RM1.8 million last year.

“The timber products export value to overseas markets such as Japan had registered a drop of 17 per cent to RM1.4 billion compared to RM1.7 billion last year,” he added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Awang Tengah said the state government had allowed the timber primary processing industry to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said this was to ensure that the industry players could meet the demand expected of them so as to carry on with the economic activities as expected.