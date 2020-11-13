18th State Legislative Assembly sitting comes to a close

KUCHING (Nov 13): The Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 18th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting was adjourned sine die at 4.24pm today.

It brought to an end of five days of DUN sitting, which saw five government bills being passed including the Supply Bill (2021) 2020 or the 2021 State Budget.

The other bills passed are Supplementary Supply (2020) Bill, Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020, Local Authorities (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The sitting also saw the passing of a motion to re-appoint Dr Nuing Jeluing as a Senator for the second term for another years.

On the other hand, four motions submitted by opposition members were dismissed.

Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Saleh, who moved the motion of adjournment, thanked DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and his team for an excellent job in ensuring the smooth running of the proceedings throughout the session.

“This session is the most challenging we attended, as we are still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, this session was conducted in a new normal based on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) laid by the authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Alhamdullillah, we are able to successfully conduct the session. Though it was shortened from eight days to five days, it did not weaken the spirit of the members of the august House to debate and bring up issues affecting the people.

“This shows our commitment to give the best service to the state and the people,” he said.

He also said that the success of the Sarawak government to come up with RM180 million surplus budget for 2021 also showed that a former finance minister was wrong in saying Sarawak would go bankrupt in three years.

Mohd Asfia in his closing remarks said the session was conducted in an orderly manner thanks to cooperation of all the members in maintaining the sanctity of the august House.

He also informed that a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) annual general meeting was to take place immediately after the session was adjourned sine die.

He ended his speech with four stanza of ‘pantun’, which saw the august House erupting in laughter.

Asfia had said yesterday said he would refer to the Standing Order and Select Committee to decide whether members of the august House are allowed to cite ‘pantun’ during the question-and-answer (Q&A) session of the proceedings.

He had made such ruling following the dissatisfaction brought up by Irene Chang (DAP-Bukit Assek) and David Wong (DAP-Pelawan) that exchange of ‘pantun’ was taking up precious time and causing many answers not answered during the one-hour Q&A session.