‘30 pct Bumiputera policy not for private sector projects’

THE state government’s policy of 30 per cent Bumiputera contractors participation in projects does not apply to private sector-controlled industrial sectors such as in the Kidurong Industrial Area and Samalaju Industrial Park.

Assistant Minister of International Trade & Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh said such policy is only for projects funded by the state government under the annual allocation to ministries, departments and agencies.

“Therefore, I would encourage the private sector to give the same opportunity and priority to the Bumiputera contractors in their projects, as long as these contractors are qualified and capable,” he told the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

Malcolm was replying to Majang Renggi (GPS-Samalaju) who asked about actions taken by the ministry to increase Bumiputera contractors participation in Kidurong Industrial Area and Samalaju Industrial Park.

To a supplementary question, Malcom said Bumiputera contractors were offered 16 out of 36 contracts for projects under the jurisdiction of Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) which is a government agency.

He said these contracts were valued at RM500 million, and among the projects is the construction of factories for investors in the Samalaju Industrial Park.

He also said Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has also put in the effort to ensure fair involvement and participation of Bumiputera contractors and vendors in local development projects.