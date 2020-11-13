Awang Tengah: 753,000 hectares of NCR land gazetted under Section 6 of Land Code

KUCHING (Nov 13): A total of 753,000 hectares of native customary right (NCR) land that have undergone parameter survey have been gazetted under Section 6 of the Land Code, said Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources said the gazetted areas came from the total 953,000 hectares of NCR land surveyed as at Oct 31 this year.

“This year, the focus of the survey will be on individual lots for areas that have been gazetted under Section 6 of the Land Code based on applications of the respective NCR landowners,” he said in his winding up speech today at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

Awang Tengah said 37,039 individual lots involving a total 46,113 hectares had successfully been surveyed as at Oct 31 this year.

He added that these landowners had been awarded their respective land titles under Section 18 of the Land Code.

“To further facilitate the parameter survey of NCR land, the state government has approved the recruitment of 467 various officers to enhance its capacity at the Land and Survey Department.”

According to him, this move involves a total government expenditure of RM30 million this year alone.