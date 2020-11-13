BKSS electricity bill discount to continue until December

KUCHING (Nov 13): The Sarawak government is extending the electricity bill discounts under the ‘Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS)’ package until December this year.

In a joint statement by Sarawak Ministry of Utilities and Sarawak Energy, it was stated that the extension was granted to take into account the ongoing Covid-19 situation, which has continued to caused hardship to people in the state.

“The BKSS package extension ensures that the people’s burden is further reduced over these extremely tough times and it is estimated to cost the Sarawak government about RM84 million” said Minister for Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom in the statement.

The statement pointed out the highest 25 per cent combined discount rate will be for domestic households, with 23 per cent borne by the state government.

“Customers eligible for these discounts ranging from five per cent to 25 per cent under BKSS packages of the state and federal governments will have it reflected in their electricity bills,” said Lau Kim Swee, Chief Executive Officer for Syarikat SESCO Berhad, the operations arm of Sarawak Energy.

It was stated that Sarawak Energy had deployed a dedicated task force working 24-hours daily to normalise bills and ensure that every eligible customer from domestic, commercial and industrial categories will receive their discounts by December at the latest.

“The November discount will be displayed in bills to be issued from Nov 16 to Nov 30, while the discount for December will be displayed in December bills.

“For bills already issued in October and from Nov 1 to 15, the discount will be adjusted in December’s bills,” stated in the statement.

For more details on the discounts, members of the public can visit the Ministry of Utilities’ website or Sarawak Energy’s website.