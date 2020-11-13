Chiew calls on reps to close ranks in fight against Covid-19

KUCHING: Sarawak Legislative Council should set up a bipartisan committee to enable elected representatives to come together to fight Covid-19, says Chiew Chiu Sing (DAP-Tanjong Batu).

He pointed out that this would help local businesses cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our Legislative Council should set up a bipartisan committee so that we can go out united and in one heart fight the Covid-19 pandemic to help the people of Sarawak, help the businesses, extend the loan moratorium and to restore the confidence in us,” he said when debating the Supply (2021) Bill, 2020 yesterday.

Chiew extended his appreciation to all the frontliners for their hard work and sacrifices during this pandemic.

He said the people had suffered a lot as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the prolonged implementation of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

According to him, many companies have closed down, businesses are very slow and making losses while the moratorium is not extended.

He said many people had lost their jobs as the state’s economy ran into recession.

“Our Yang di-Pertuan Agong is right when he called on our political parties not to be engaged in too much politicking but to work together for the good of the people.”

Chiew said elected representatives could not be fighting forever, they should be working together to help Sarawakians.

On a different note, he said Sarawak had so much resources and yet Sarawakians are only getting back so little and being only one of the states in the nation that does not have enough seats in Parliament to fight for its rights.