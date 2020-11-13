Chong ‘blowing hot and cold’ on state budget, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Nov 13): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has taken a swipe at Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Kota Sentosa) today for “blowing hot and cold” on the state government’s budget allocation.

He said the DAP Sarawak chairman criticised and alleged that the Sarawak government had been spending extravagantly, but at the same time, he demanded that it spend an extra RM1 billion in the 2021 State Budget.

“I am inclined to believe that the Honourable Member for Kota Sentosa is confused on what he actually wants. He is blowing hot and cold about his request,” he said in his winding up speech at the Dewan Undangan Negeri.

“Does he want the Sarawak Government to increase spending or reduce spending? I am perplexed at the conflicting statements of the Honourable Member for Kota Sentosa. This clearly shows that his intention is merely to criticise the Sarawak Government,” he said.

On Chong’s claim that the poverty rate in the state, Abang Johari pointed out that the state government’s poverty eradication programmes have proven to be effective, while acknowledging that more needed to be done to help this vulnerable group.

“Data from Department of Statistics Malaysia shows that based on Poverty Line Income (PLI) 2004 of RM765, poverty rate in Sarawak has been reduced from 21 percent in 1989 to 6.7 percent in 1999 and further reduced to 0.3 percent in 2019.

“Even if we use the latest PLI of RM2,131 in 2019 for Sarawak, the poverty rate has also shown a drop from 11.9 percent in 2016 to 9 percent in 2019.

“I acknowledge that more needs to be done to help this vulnerable group. For this reason, we will intensify our intervention by bringing them into the mainstream of development through physical connectivity, improve their skills and create more income generation activities,” said Abang Johari.

Furthermore, he said his administration in the 2021 State Budget gave special attention to implement social safety net programmes by allocating substantial amounts, covering a whole spectrum of our society, in particular the less privileged.

He said this would help cushion the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the vulnerable groups in the state.

“These safety net initiatives, including micro-business development programmes, will help to replace loss of income for poor households and enterprising individuals. It will also help to counter the economic drag of the pandemic by providing a financial stimulus that would generate multiplier effects during the recovery period.

“This is what a caring government does, protecting those most in need, and giving them a helping hand to recover from the crisis,” said Abang Johari.