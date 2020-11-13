Chong relieved Mile 7 quarry will cease after licence expires on Nov 29, this year

KUCHING (Nov 13): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen is pleased that after repeated requests, the Sarawak government has finally decided not to renew the licence of a quarry near Mile 7 once it expires on Nov 29 this year.

“Following years of protests and petitions to the state government to stop the quarry operation, in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) today, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan finally gave a clear answer to the request,” said Chong in a statement.

Chong, who is Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, said he had raised the matter repeatedly in both the DUN and Parliament but there were apparently no action being taken by the state government for years.

He pointed out that he raised the matter again in DUN on Wednesday as the constant blasting of the quarry operation had sent shock waves and vibrations to a nearby housing estate, especially residents living in Taman Mei Lee near Mile 7 bazaar.

Chong added that Awang Tengah had also given the assurance today that a study commissioned in 2017 had found the integrity of the quarry wall to be intact, reducing worries that a massive landslide could happen in the area.

“After years of anxiety, finally the resident can see light of the day and will be able to live their daily lives without the constant blasting and fear of damage to their houses caused by the blasting after Nov 29,” he said.

In his winding up speech earlier, Awang Tengah, who is the Urban Development and Resources Minister, said the state government through the Land and Survey Department had instructed the quarry licensee to carry out a ‘Hazard Mapping and Slope Stability Assessment’ in 2017.

“Resulting from the survey by accredited consultant, Jurutera ADDA Sdn Bhd, it was concluded that the quarry wall is unlikely to fail. Quarrying works including blasting were in accordance with the Mineral and Geoscience Department’s Standard Operating Procedure.

“However, the state government has decided not to renew the licence after it expires on Nov 29, 2020,” he said, replying to the issue raised by Chong.