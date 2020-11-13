CM announces RM2,000 incentive for S’wak civil servants, RM500 for federal personnel

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak civil servants will be paid an incentive of one and a half month of their basic salary or a minimum of RM2,000 before the year ends in a show of gratitude from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government for their service amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the incentive in his winding up speech in the Dewan Undangan Negeri today, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said federal civil servants in the state will also be paid a one-off incentive of RM500 in the first quarter of next year.

“The GPS government truly appreciates the contribution, sacrifice and commitment of officers in the Sarawak civil service as well as the federal civil service in carrying their duties and responsibilities professionally during these trying times,” he said.

MORE TO COME