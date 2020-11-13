CM: Sovereign wealth fund study to be undertaken by S’wak govt

KUCHING (Nov 13): The Sarawak government will undertake a thorough feasibility study for the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund for the benefits of Sarawakians and generations to come, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

Abang Johari said the study was aimed at ensuring that the state had the proper governance framework and implementation mechanisms to mitigate any major risks associated with the operation of such a fund.

“The study will also ensure that all key aspects of the fund set up such as financial, legal and operational perspectives are taken into consideration,” he said in his winding up speech in the august House.

Abang Johari, who is also state Finance Minister, said the proposed sovereign wealth fund could help the state address the issue of high volatility of resource prices, unpredictability of extraction and exhaustibility of natural resources.

“I welcome the suggestions made by some of the honorable members including in the last DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sitting for the state government to establish a sovereign wealth fund by investing on surplus revenue as a buffer in time of financial crisis, as well as for the benefits of our current and future generations,” he added.