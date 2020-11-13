Covid-19: 13 new cases in Sarawak today, all local transmissions

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak recorded 13 new local transmission Covid-19 cases today, with 12 in Kuching and one in Lawas, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,032.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said 10 of the cases in Kuching were detected from close contract tracing, with an age range of between five and 28-years-old.

All of them have been warded at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment, and active contract tracing is being carried out.

Case 1,032, the 11th case today, is a senior citizen who is a close contact of a positive case who went for a screening at a government health clinic on Nov 12. He tested positive for the virus today and does not show any symptoms currently

His case is related to the Wisma Saberkas Cluster.

Case 1,030, the 12th case today, is a local man who has shown symptoms of the virus and went for screening at a health clinic after having a fever and cough since Nov 10, returning positive results for the virus on Nov 12.

“He did not have any travel history overseas or has been to high risk areas in the country. He has been warded at the SGH isolation ward for further treatment. Active contact tracing is being conducted,” said the statement.

SDMC has also identified a new cluster in Kuching today named the Abell Cluster, which has currently recorded 14 individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19, including the index case, since Nov 10.

The only case in Lawas today involved a government servant who went for a health screening on Nov 10 before travelling for further treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

He had travel history to Sabah on Sept 24-25 for a medical check-up at the same hospital.

Upon returning to Lawas, he was ordered to undergo home quarantine for 14-days. He also underwent screening on Oct 30 and results returned negative. He started to have a sore throat on Nov 9. He was warded at Lawas Hospital yesterday before he was referred to and warded at the Isolation Ward at the Miri Hospital for further treatment.

Further investigation and contract tracing is being carried out and the case is categorised as a local transmission.

With the additional case reported in Lawas, Lawas has turned into a yellow zone from a green zone today, and vice versa for Limbang with no local transmissions recorded in the past 14 days.

Kuching District remains as a red zone with 130 local transmissions recorded in the past 14 days, while Miri and Lundu Districts remain in the yellow zone. The remaining districts are categorised as green zones.

Meanwhile, eight Covid-19 patients have recovered from the virus and were allowed to be discharged today, with five from SGH and three from Miri Hospital, thus bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 890 or 86.24 per cent of the overall cases.

“There are 123 patients currently being treated and isolated at hospitals throughout the state, of which 109 are treated at SGH and 14 at Miri Hospital.”

There are no new deaths or new patients in the ICU, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 19 people.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), 20 new cases were reported and three are still awaiting test results.