Covid-19: 996 recoveries, 919 new cases and one death — Health D-G

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 996 Covid-19 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours in the country, which is higher than the 919 new cases recorded, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this took the cumulative number of recoveries to 32,069 cases while the number of active cases was 11,419.

He added that of the 919 new cases yesterday, 916 were local transmissions and the other three imported cases.

Of the local transmissions, Sabah continued to record the highest number with 318 cases, followed by Negeri Sembilan (240 cases), Selangor (174), Penang (63), Kuala Lumpur (47), Labuan (35), Sarawak (eight), Perak (nine), Johor (eight), Melaka (eight), Kedah (three), Kelantan (two) and Putrajaya (one), he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 yesterday.

On the three import cases, Dr Noor Hisham said they involved two Malaysians and a foreigner arriving from Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

He also said there was one fatality yesterday, taking the death toll to 303. The death involved a 66-year-old foreign man undergoing treatment at Tawau Hospital in Sabah.

He added that 92 patients were currently being treated in the intensive care unit, with 35 requiring ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said a new cluster – the Teluk Cluster – was identified in the district of Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, with the three index cases of this cluster detected through workplace screening on Nov 9 and 10.

He said that close contact screening detected 27 more Covid-19 positive cases and all had been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Likas Sports Complex Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre.

He also said that three clusters were declared ended yesterday, namely the Pulau Cluster in Sabah, Bah Rose Cluster in Penang and Bah Ketil Cluster in Kedah.

In conjunction with Saturday’s World Diabetes Day and Deepavali celebration, Dr Noor Hisham reminded the public to eat prudently, comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures and undergo health screening.

“So far, there are 3.8 million adults with diabetes in Malaysia and nurses play a very important role in the prevention, screening, treatment and rehabilitation of diabetics.

“In recognition of their efforts, the theme for this year’s Diabetes Day will be ‘Diabetes: Jururawat Nadi Perubatan’ (Diabetes: Nurses the Pulse of Medicine) and, as a sign of our support and appreciation for nurses and frontliners, buildings and the surroundings in Putrajaya will be illuminated in blue from 7pm today (yesterday) until Nov 15,” he said. — Bernama