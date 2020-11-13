Covid-19: New Abell Cluster emerges in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 13): A new Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak named the Abell Cluster has been identified by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This cluster involves Pending and Padungan area in Kuching after the index case was identified following a Covid-19 self screening at a private lab on Nov 10.

Close contact tracing yielded 13 more cases since Nov 10 and all of them have been warded at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

According to a statement from SDMC today, as of noon today, 70 people from the cluster have been screened, with 14 testing positive, 13 negative and another 43 awaiting their lab test results.

“Of the 14 cases in the Abell Cluster, 10 were new cases reported today,” said the SDMC statement today.

Meanwhile, five other clusters remain active in Sarawak with the Bah Arnab Cluster, Baki Cluster, Seladah Cluster and Green Hill Cluster not reporting any new positive cases today.

The Wisma Saberkas Cluster had one new case today, bringing the total number of cases to 42, including the index case.