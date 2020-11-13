Cuepacs Sarawak chairman praises state gov’t for RM500 incentive for federal personnel

KUCHING (Nov 13): Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) Sarawak chairman Ahmad Malie praised the Sarawak government for giving a RM500 one-off incentive to 110,000 federal civil servants serving in the state.

He said this was the second time the Sarawak government initiated the initiative, with the first one announced for the 2020 Sarawak budget.

“We (federal civil servants) are lucky because Sarawak is the only state in the country to give special incentives to federal civil servants,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

Ahmad said there are about 110,000 federal civil servants serving in Sarawak, including in the police, the armed forces, teachers and in the Health Department.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg earlier in his 2021 Sarawak Budget winding-up speech announced a one-and-a-half month salary or minimum RM2,000 incentive for all state civil servants to be paid end of this year, and RM500 for federal civil servants serving in Sarawak to be paid in the first quarter of 2021.

“The GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government truly appreciates the contribution, sacrifice and commitment of officers in the Sarawak civil service as well as the federal civil service in carrying their duties and responsibilities professionally during these trying times,” said Abang Johari.

Ahmad also praised the 2021 State Budget for being comprehensive, inclusive and people-friendly which focused on improving the wellbeing of Sarawakians amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Overall the 2021 State Budget is to improve the wellbeing of Sarawakians. What’s more, the chief minister also announced that the appeals from those who missed out on the Bantuan Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) aid have been reconsidered and approved,” he said.