‘DG takut mati’: PSB wants Tiong sacked as PM’s special envoy if he refuses to apologise

KUCHING (Nov 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has demanded that Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing publicly apologise to Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah for his “DG takut mati (DG scared of dying)” remark.

“We demand that Tiong publicly apologise to the DG failing which, we call on the Prime Minister to sack Tiong as special envoy to China,” the party said in a press statement today.

PSB said it found the verbal attack on Dr Noor Hisham in Parliament “despicable and deplorable attack” and condemned the Bintulu MP, who is the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China.

“It is ridiculous for Tiong to ask the DG to go to the front line and visit the hospitals. It shows that Tiong does not appreciate the role of the DG.”

Tiong on Wednesday slammed Dr Noor Hisham in Parliament, alleging that he had failed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak especially in Sabah.

“Like in KK, Sabah, the Covid-19 pandemic is so bad, why didn’t he go to visit all the hospitals? Go see the temporary hospital, discuss and give support to the frontliners,” Tiong said.

“Don’t just send doctors to go there, nurses to go there. Oh, they are not afraid to die, but the DG is afraid to die. The deputy DG also did not go.”

Tiong later clarified that he was merely conveying the frustration of frontliners, and he had no malicious intent.

He said he stood by his remarks.

Yesterday, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah also hit out at Tiong, revealing that he was shocked and ashamed when he saw what transpired in Parliament.

“It is really sickening to me. He might be a Gabungan Parti Sarawak leader but I don’t agree with what he said. Politics is politics, but you must be courteous in Parliament,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly sitting.