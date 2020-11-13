Fuel prices: RON95, RON97 up 1 sen, diesel up 6 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 14 November 2020 Sehingga 20 November 2020. pic.twitter.com/gIbRwwq3X2 — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) November 13, 2020

KUCHING (Nov 13): The price of petrol will go up by 1 sen this week, while diesel will see a 6 sen increase.

The price per litre for RON95 will rise to RM1.62 per litre, whereas RON97 will be priced at RM1.92 per litre.

The price per litre of diesel will increase to RM1.74 per litre.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Nov 20.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.