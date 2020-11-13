Homeless family receives food, basic necessities from Hope Place

KUCHING: Hope Place Kuching came to the aid of a homeless mother and her six children living at Anjung Singgah, a homeless shelter here.

Norazlina Nasir, 34, has six children, aged from 11 months old to eight years old. Her husband recently abandoned her and she had to move out from their rented room when the owner of the house kept chasing her for rent money.

Being pressured and all alone with her young children, she was forced to leave her rented room and sought shelter at Mile 7 street vendor area earlier this week, and has been sleeping there with her children for several days before Anjung Singgah offered them shelter yesterday.

Norazlina said her husband used to work in Peninsular Malaysia but came back Kuching in July due to the pandemic. Since then, he had been looking for a new job before going missing.

Hope Place gave this family basic food, milk powder and school shoes for Nora’s two older children, age six and eight years old.

Hope Place thanked all donors who continue to contribute generously to help those in need, especially during this pandemic.

For more information, Hope Place Kuching can be reached at 082-505987.

Opening hours are from 8.30am – 5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays, and from 8.30am – 12.30pm on Saturdays.

The non-government organisation is currently helping more than 190 families/individuals. All donations are welcomed and receipts will be given upon request.