“Inappropriate” to compare Sarawak’s Covid-19 pandemic financial assistance to Singapore, says Uggah

KUCHING (Nov 13): It is a fallacy and inappropriate to compare Sarawak’s allocation for the Covid-19 pandemic financial assistance to that of Singapore’s, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In response to the issue raised by Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (PSB – Bawang Assan) on the need for the state government to spend more to assist the people, Uggah said the 2021 State Budget is providing large sums of allocation to implement various measures for the wellbeing of the people during the pandemic.

He also reiterated that the provision of RM1.74 billion by the state government for the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) to lessen the burden faced by the rakyat caused by Covid-19 pandemic is over and above the allocation provided by the federal government.

“In respect of the allocation to mitigate Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government has allocated a sum of RM305 billion for both Prihatin and Penjana packages in comparison to the Singapore Covid-19 stimulus package of SGD193 billion (RM591 billion).

“Therefore, it is a fallacy and inappropriate to compare our state allocation with that of Singapore,” said Uggah who is also Second Finance Minister in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

He also said that when compared to other states in Malaysia, the allocation provided by them to mitigate Covid-19 was “much lower” compared to Sarawak.

He explained that Penang, for example, allocated RM151 million; Selangor allocated RM272 million; Sabah allocated RM210 million; and Johore allocated RM174.5 million.

“Sarawak is allocating a sum of about RM350 millon to assist SMES (small and medium enterprises) and micro businesses during Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is on top of RM20.43 billion allocation provided by Federal Government under Penjana and Prihatin packages,” he said.

According to Uggah again, the 2021 State Budget is an expansionary budget, which is a fiscal policy used by the government to balance the contraction faced in the economic cycle and usually undertaken during recession.

He added this involves Increase in government spending particularly on infrastructure development to spur economic growth; and on welfare by providing more financial assistances to enhance social protection.

“An expansionary budget also involves waiver of fees, premium and interest as well as discount on water and electricity charges,” he said.