Kampung Haji Baki villagers breathe a sigh of relief as EMCO there ends

KUCHING (Nov 13): The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) imposed on Kampung Haji Baki here was managed well by the relevant authorities, said the village’s Block C headman Rosli Ahmad Darus.

The EMCO at Kampung Haji Baki ended today (Friday) after SDMC cancelled the originally planned extension.

Rosli thanked fellow villagers for working closely with the authorities particularly in regards to swab tests for the detection of the Covid-19 virus and also on food distribution.

He also thanked donors who had contributed food and other necessities to the villagers during the EMCO period.

Rosli said the villagers did not experience any major difficulties during the EMCO period because they were well prepared to abide by the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) in place.

“We had enough food. We cooperated with the authorities. Our local representative YB Lo Khere Chiang (Batu Kitang assemblyman) and other GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) members were also helpful. Really, there is nothing much to complaint about,” he said when contacted today.

The pensioner said he had only one complaint during the period, when a villager had complained about spoiled food which was in fact soaked by rainwater, otherwise there was no other issue, he said.

Rosli said the EMCO was also a “blessing” because it provided tight security around the village to deter would-be social ill offenders.

Businesswoman Hasyqin Bujang, daughter to Block A headman Bujang Mahruf, described her experience during the EMCO period as challenging because she volunteered to assist the authorities carry out their programmes.

“I was shocked at first when the EMCO was announced because of the short notice given to prepare for it. It was like a one-day notice. But we all understood the urgency and the need to impose it. It was for our own good and safety.

“The good thing about it is that, it provided us with an opportunity to foster or enhance family relationships together with fellow villagers,” she said.

However, she said that the EMCO had reduced the villagers’ capability to generate income normally.

“It’s thanks to the authorities and public donors that noone experienced starvation,” she added.

Lo thanked those affected by the lockdown and praised them for facing the situation calmly.

“Everyone was super cooperative, patient and obedient. Because of this, the operation was a success and now we see Haji Baki’s lockdown lifted after 17 days.”

“While Haji Baki may be safe, outside of Haji Baki may not be completely safe. There are still many cases out there everyday,” Lo said.

“I wish to advise Haji Baki folks to stay vigilant, to stay safe, to ensure masks are always kept on, to sanitise our hands, to keep ourselves clean and to always practice physical distancing. Do stay at home and avoid going out of Haji Baki if we can.”

Lo also expressed his gratitude to the frontliners involved, including doctors, nurses, police personnel, People Vigilante Corp (Rela) members, firemen, NGOs, village mosque committees and community leaders including Penghulu Saptuyah Yusof for their contributions towards the operation.

The Kuching Resident and Kampung Haji Baki (Block A, B and C) headmen under the chairmanship of Deputy State secretary Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik have worked relentlessly to assist village folks during the operation, said Lo.

Yesterday, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embad announced that the EMCO at Kampung Haji Baki was to end today, thereby effectively cancelling the originally ordered extension which was initially scheduled to end on Nov 17.

The EMCO was implemented from Oct 28 to Nov 10 after five positive Covid-19 cases were detected on Oct 27 following contact tracing. The index case was a local man who works as a private technician at a government hospital here.